MetTel Partners with Talkdesk

MetTel, a digital transformation and communications provider, has partnered with Talkdesk, a cloud contact center systems provider, to offer an automated solution that uses artificial intelligence to optimize and prioritize the most critical customer service processes.
Talkdesk CX Cloud will also be incorporated into MetTel's integrated, fully managed network services offering as MetTel Cloud Contact Center.
"Having the right technology and talent are essential to providing a superior, seamless customer experience. We are very excited to be partnering with Talkdesk," said Ed Fox, chief technology officer of MetTel, in a statement. "This extends the breadth and depth of MetTel's growing portfolio of cloud and AI capabilities, which already are used to dramatically accelerate response and resolution for network incidents as well as customer service inquiries.
"We feel, with the combination of the Talkdesk contact center platform and the MelTel Cloud Contact Center, customers can transform their contact centers into profit centers and engines for building greater customer trust and loyalty," said Chad Haydar, global vice president of channel and alliances at Talkdesk, in a statement.