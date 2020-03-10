MessageBird Launches Inbox.ai

MessageBird, a cloud communications platform company, has launched Inbox.ai, a free customer engagement platform that combines artificial intelligence with today's most popular messaging channels.

Inbox.ai enables customers to communicate with businesses in real time, sharing everything from images and video to geolocation across WhatsApp, SMS, voice, Messenger, Instagram, WeChat, Apple Business Chat, RCS, Line, and Telegram. Incoming messages and customer conversations, regardless of channel, are then combined into a single thread for easy ticketing. Artificial intelligence analyzes conversation threads for keywords, providing rapid insights into customer needs. The platform leverages webhooks to integrate into third-party tools and also comes pre-loaded with integrations to Shopify, Slack, Salesforce, Jira, and more.

"As the world becomes more mobile, few of us want to pause our day and wait on hold for a customer support agent. Consumers increasingly want to interact with businesses on their own timelines using the communications channels they prefer," said Robert Vis, MessageBird's CEO, in a statement. "With no developer resources required, businesses can deploy Inbox.ai in less than 60 seconds and get started on the road to more modern customer engagements."

Inbox.ai is built on top of MessageBird Flow Builder, enabling customers to inject data from any source and automate communication flows leveraging AI features like natural language processing, sentiment analysis, and automated replies.

Inbox.ai supports seven languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Dutch, Indonesian, and Brazilian Portuguese.