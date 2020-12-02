Medallia Partners with Five9 to Provide Contact Center Leaders with Rich Insights

Medallia is partnering with Five9, a cloud contact center provider, integrating the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center and Medallia Experience Cloud for real-time feedback and analytics on call center interactions and customer engagement.
The integration will deliver a single, 360-degree view of the customer experience, including call times, wait times, satisfaction levels, and resolution times, along with customer feedback and sentiment. In addition, by integrating Medallia's rich customer experience profiles into Five9 workflows, organizations will be able to provide more personalized experiences in the moment.
"Customers want to engage how and when with a business on their own terms," said Andy Dignan, senior vice president of global partner, services, and international sales at Five9, in a statement. "Additionally, customers expect empathy and responsiveness across each touch point, regardless of the channel. At Five9, we believe in creating partnerships with like-minded businesses that understand evolving consumer expectations and can provide more human customer service experiences that create brand loyalty."
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Five9 to provide our joint customers with the insights they need to deliver the fast, empathetic action required to maintain and grow their customer base. Together we will give brands the ability to capture real-time feedback on each customer engagement and easily analyze the data, identify weak spots, and take revenue-impacting business actions to course correct," said Steve Vierra, senior vice president of channels, alliances, and global partnership at Medallia, in a statement.