Medallia Partners with Five9 to Provide Contact Center Leaders with Rich Insights

Medallia is partnering with Five9, a cloud contact center provider, integrating the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center and Medallia Experience Cloud for real-time feedback and analytics on call center interactions and customer engagement.

The integration will deliver a single, 360-degree view of the customer experience, including call times, wait times, satisfaction levels, and resolution times, along with customer feedback and sentiment. In addition, by integrating Medallia's rich customer experience profiles into Five9 workflows, organizations will be able to provide more personalized experiences in the moment.