Medallia Partners with Cresta, Five9, and LivePerson

Medallia, a provider of customer and employee experience solutions, has partnered with Cresta and expanded integrations with LivePerson and& Five9 to further strengthen the conversational artificial intelligence technologies used for real-time agent assistance with customer service teams in contact centers.

Cresta provides contact center agents with in-the-moment guidance during customer interactions, leveraging generative AI to enable live coaching based on top performers and industry best practices.

"As the experience leader with extensive customer feedback and experience data, Medallia helps companies improve the efficiency and quality of their contact center interactions," said Scott Kolman, chief marketing officer of Cresta, in a statement. "Together, we're leveraging deep customer and employee insights to equip agents with personalized guidance so that they can seamlessly address customer needs."

By expanding integrations with LivePerson and Five9, organizations can now understand the impact of conversational AI on customer experiences, including how assist models are working and which need tuning. Through these partnerships, companies can provide personalized and relevant guidance to agents and customers.