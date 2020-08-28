Medallia Launches Service Experience Quickstart for ServiceNow

Medallia, a provider of experience management solutions, has launched Service Experience Quickstart for ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM), enabling companies to capture customer service experience feedback in real time and take action to optimize those experiences in ServiceNow CSM.
The pre-configured solution lets companies capture video, audio, or text feedback. With the addition of Medallia's artificial intelligence, companies gain a clear picture of how customers feel about their customer service experiences and what they can do to optimize them.
"The customer experience industry has continued to see accelerated growth, as companies digitize and customers raise their expectations for personalized, simple and efficient interactions with brands," said Michael Ramsey, vice president of product management for customer workflow products at ServiceNow, in a statement. "Today, companies must do more than just engage with customers to drive loyalty. Great service requires a holistic view of the customer. With the Medallia Service Experience Quickstart for ServiceNow, organizations have the ability to quickly and proactively respond, take action, and incorporate feedback to continuously improve the experience."
"The acceleration of digital disruption has dramatically increased customer service engagements, creating new opportunities to listen and understand customers and take proactive actions to create brand promoters. I am thrilled to launch the Medallia Service Experience offering, as it brings the power of two market-leading solutions together to deliver exceptional customer experiences," said Sarika Khanna, chief product officer at Medallia, in a statement.