Medallia Launches Service Experience Quickstart for ServiceNow

Medallia, a provider of experience management solutions, has launched Service Experience Quickstart for ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM), enabling companies to capture customer service experience feedback in real time and take action to optimize those experiences in ServiceNow CSM.

The pre-configured solution lets companies capture video, audio, or text feedback. With the addition of Medallia's artificial intelligence, companies gain a clear picture of how customers feel about their customer service experiences and what they can do to optimize them.