Medallia Launches Frontline Engagement and Quality Management App on Salesforce AppExchange

Medallia has made its Frontline Engagement and Quality Management solution available on the Salesforce AppExchange. This integration makes it seamless for companies to receive agent-level customer feedback in Salesforce to power service recovery, agent coaching, and resolution of customer issues.

Built specifically for teams handling support interactions in Service Cloud, Medallia Frontline Engagement and Quality Management triggers real-time, post-interaction surveys the moment a ticket is closed. The app is powered by Medallia Agent Connect, which provides personalized surveys. Survey response data is available in Service Cloud and can be aligned with customer or account profiles. Sales and support leadership gain visibility into key service performance metrics like Net Promoter Score, customer effort score, and customer satisfaction score.

"Contact center teams are on the front line of solving customer issues and creating improved experiences," said Farooq Javed, senior vice president of strategic platform partnerships at Medallia, in a statement. "Having real-time, clear, and useful customer insights right in their system of work is empowering for agents and a critical tool to help them make customers feel known and valued."

In addition to integrating survey feedback in Salesforce, teams can use Medallia Agent Connect for real-time personalized coaching, quality management, and rewards and recognition.