Medallia Integrates Stella Connect with Snappy Gifts

Medallia, a provider of customer and employee experience solutions, has integrated its Stella Connect engagement and performance management solution for contact center agents with Snappy Gifts, an incentive rewards platform for sending employee gifts to celebrate holidays, work anniversaries, performance milestones, and birthdays.

Expanding on the Medallia Contact Center Suite's and Stella Connect's range of agent engagement tools, the integration allows companies to launch rewards programs for their customer service agents directly within Stella Connect. The combined offering allows customers who have great experiences with customer service agents to provide feedback and vote for agents to receive rewards from their employers in recognition of their amazing performance immediately following service interactions. Once agents receive enough votes, their managers can enable the perks, allowing the agents to pick their preferred gifts while Snappy takes care of the fulfillment and logistics. With just a few clicks, companies can show agents how much they appreciate their hard work while increasing employee motivation and engagement.