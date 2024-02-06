Medallia Adds AI to Experience Cloud

Medallia today at its Experience '24 conference in Las Vegas, introduced four artificial intelligence (AI) innovations as part of Medallia Experience Cloud. Ask Athena, Intelligent Summaries, Smart Response, and Themes will further enable companies to democratize insights, activate employees, and individualize experiences using AI and intelligent automation.

"These incredible new generative AI solutions mark a fundamental shift in customer experience, moving from looking at data and analytics to taking action in real time through automation to deliver a personalized, instant experience," said Joe Tyrrell, CEO of Medallia, in a statement. "We are delivering against our vision of a future driven by responsible AI, built to continually adapt real time to new information at every point across the customer and employee journey, dynamically training itself with each new signal to personalize every experience, and to empower humans to be more effective on the critical tasks they take on."

The new generative AI solutions from Medallia include the following: