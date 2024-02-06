Medallia Adds AI to Experience Cloud

Medallia today at its Experience '24 conference in Las Vegas, introduced four artificial intelligence (AI) innovations as part of Medallia Experience Cloud. Ask Athena, Intelligent Summaries, Smart Response, and Themes will further enable companies to democratize insights, activate employees, and individualize experiences using AI and intelligent automation.
"These incredible new generative AI solutions mark a fundamental shift in customer experience, moving from looking at data and analytics to taking action in real time through automation to deliver a personalized, instant experience," said Joe Tyrrell, CEO of Medallia, in a statement. "We are delivering against our vision of a future driven by responsible AI, built to continually adapt real time to new information at every point across the customer and employee journey, dynamically training itself with each new signal to personalize every experience, and to empower humans to be more effective on the critical tasks they take on."
The new generative AI solutions from Medallia include the following:
- Ask Athena: Simply Ask Athena a question and get a quick answer generated using an organization's experience data, or any relevant data points. Ask Athena understands the context of the question and returns an AI summarization of the results and additional data, graphs, charts, and more information.
- Intelligent Summaries of any interaction, profile, and more, with details like reasons for contact, issue resolution, and customer satisfaction.
- Smart Response, which provides personalized, empathetic, and accurate responses to customers in real time with Medallia's generative AI Smart Response. Employees have full control; responses are both editable and can be sent by individuals.
- Themes, for insight with more granular, action-oriented Themes that now leverage generative AI, complete with Intelligent Summaries generated on each Theme to help employees identify issues faster and streamline root cause analysis and data exploration.