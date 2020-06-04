Mavenir Adds to Mobile Business Contact

Mavenir, a network, messaging, and voice services provider, today has added features to Mobile Business Contact, its cloud contact center solution.

The new features enhance the mobility of subject matter experts and customer service representatives and include the following:

Flexible call routing to any mobile or fixed phone line combined with a low-bandwidth web-based console for omnichannel interactions;

Computerless representatives/experts by calling special campaign numbers to activate or deactivate call routing to their personal phones; and

Offline campaign mode, allowing supervisors to configure agents' personal phones in the campaign and, if workers can't use their office phones, activate offline mode to have all calls automatically routed to their personal devices.

Representatives can choose the phone numbers where they will receive calls either from the web console login screen or by dialing a special login number. When remote, customer service representatives/experts will get a screen pop on the low-bandwidth web console, upon receiving a call on the device, leveraging CRM integrations (such as Salesforce and Zendesk).

The new features are combined with existing features, such as Mobile Business Contact's advanced reporting capabilities, support for existing IP phones, and a WebRTC client built into the omnichannel console.