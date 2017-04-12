Market Research Firm Predicts Robust Growth for Customer Self-Service Software

The global customer self-service software market is expected to grow from $4.47 billion in 2016 to $9.59 billion by the end of 2021, growing at a compound annual rate of 16.5 percent, according to a new report from Infinium Global Research.

"The customer self-service software market is expected to reflect significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing availability of various customer service touch points," the report noted.

Though the web self-service segment is expected to dominate the overall market, social media and community self-service solutions are expected to reflect the highest CAGR over the forecast period, according to the research. Social media, Infinium said, provides a platform through which businesses can reach their potential customers, create better brand value, and analyse customer behaviour related to their products and offerings.

Among services, the professional services segment is expected to dominate the customer self-service market over the forecast period due to increasing integration, implementation, and deployment complexities, the research also concluded.