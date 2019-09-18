Luminoso Launches Daylight Express Text Analytics

Luminoso today launched Daylight Express, a text analytics application for unstructured text data, such as surveys, product reviews, and call center transcripts.

"A few years ago, we launched Luminoso Daylight to offer companies the fastest way to uncover business-critical insights from their customer feedback datasets—an alternative to the current time, effort, and training data intensive approaches," said Ying Chen, chief product officer at Luminoso, in a statement. "Through our work on large-scale implementations of Luminoso Daylight with dozens of the world's most well-known brands, we saw an opportunity to help organizations that have a different scale of text analysis needs or those looking to augment their existing solution to see more immediate value when analyzing feedback data. Given the vast array of analysis choices in the marketplace, Express provides organizations the most critical tools focused on quickly finding digital problems, drivers of key metrics, and topics that hold the strongest sentiment."

Daylight Express gives an overview of key insights and then provides drill-downs to explore themes, detect sentiment, examine clusters of conversations, and determine their impact driving key metrics.

Daylight Express doesn't need training, coding, libraries, or ontologies to fully analyze unstructured text data and quantify feedback. Users can upload customer feedback datasets related to specific products, services, or brands and immediately get answers. Daylight Express dynamically understands newly-uploaded text-based data and can natively process unstructured text data in Arabic, Bahasa Indonesian, Chinese, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Swedish.

Luminoso Daylight Express is powered by Luminoso's proprietary QuickLearn technology, which incorporates the latest research in artificial intelligence and natural language understanding leveraging a knowledge base of more than 34 million relationships between words in multiple languages.

Pricing for Luminoso Daylight Express will start at $1250 per month.