Lumen Expands Partnership with Genesys

Lumen Technologies has launched Lumen Solutions for Contact Center–Genesys Cloud through an expanded partnership with Genesys.

Lumen Solutions for Contact Center–Genesys Cloud is a contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) offering that helps companies move from legacy contact center services to cloud-based or hybrid solutions.

"Moving from older contact center infrastructure to the latest technologies is a major change for companies, but the massive improvements to efficiency and effectiveness make it worth the effort," said Craig Richter, senior director of unified communications and collaboration product management at Lumen, in a statement. "Legacy platforms are capital-intensive, while newer cloud-based or hybrid solutions are much more flexible and cost-effective."

Lumen Solutions for Contact Center–Genesys Cloud incorporates the following contact center functionality:

Speech-enabled interactive voice response (IVR);

Automatic call distribution (ACD);

Skills-based queuing and routing of interactions;

Recording and archival of all interaction types;

Sentiment analysis;

Real-time monitoring and supervision and insightful data analytics from Genesys Cloud; and

Artificial intelligence to automate customer interactions through voice or chat bots.