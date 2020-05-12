LogMeIn Launches Rescue Live Guide

Today at its CXNext virtual user conference, LogMeIn launched Rescue Live Guide, which provides instant and secure co-browsing capabilities for guided, personalized support.

Rescue Live Guide is the latest offer in a series of solution advancements to LogMeIn's Support Solutions portfolio.

"An ethos for us at LogMeIn is helping brands redefine how they engage with their customers, and a critical part of that is visual engagement. While traditional tools like phone and email are still effective CX methods, investing in less conventional approaches like co-browsing can help brands elevate their service and support to meet customer expectations," said Anand Rajaram, head of product for support solutions at LogMeIn, in a statement. "While some inherent challenges of co-browse technology have hindered companies from using it more extensively, we believe we’ve cracked the code with Rescue Live Guide to make co-browsing much more frictionless, secure, and seamless to use. The solution allows businesses to deliver personalized, shoulder-to-shoulder support so they can resolve customer issues faster and with the white-glove service that can help set them apart from other brands."

Rescue Live Guide provides a lightweight, zero-download design for both chat and phone-based agents and customers. It allows agents to see what customers see and guide them through a web experience.

Live Guide can be deployed code-free. Alternatively, businesses can take a code-based approach to offer the most integrated website experience possible.

Live Guide is uniquely built for secure co-browsing. It connects to an isolated browser in the cloud, never to end users' devices. Its built-in privacy functionality prevents agents from viewing sensitive customer data (like a credit card number) or taking certain actions on behalf of the customer (like buy now). It also offers TLS 1.2 transport security with AES-256-bit encryption.

With Live Guide, agents can provide guided assistance on any device, mainstream browser, or website, whether owned or third-party.

"We serve as a strategic partner to large corporations and institutions to assist with successful customer interactions and optimized business processes. Our partners are looking for a reputable co-browsing solution that can seamlessly address complicated customer queries," said Sarah Adams, senior account manager at Teleperformance UK and South Africa, in a statement. "LogMeIn's Live Guide solution is enabling our partners to offer co-browsing support to better serve their customers and resolve issues more efficiently. The solution was easy to set up and didn't require deployment support, which was a nice value-add. Additionally, the advanced security features meant we could have peace of mind that any sensitive information or data would be protected. Overall, we've been very impressed with how seamless the whole process has been."

Rescue Live Guide is available as a stand-alone product or as part of LogMeIn's customer engagement and support portfolio.