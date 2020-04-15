LogMeIn Launches GoToConnect Support Center

LogMeIn today launched GoToConnect Support Center, a cloud-based contact center offering that can be deployed in as little as one day.

To help with the disruption caused by COVID-19, LogMeIn is offering free use of Support Center to existing GoToConnect customers until June 30.

GoTo's new Support Center offers visibility into customer engagements. Because Support Center is built within the GoToConnect platform, users can move between calls, meetings, chat, and more.

"Our goal with GoTo is to meet our customers where they are, with all they need for productive and high-quality collaboration, while complementing their existing workflows and investments. Our simple-to-use and manage CCaaS offering with GoToConnect Support Center allows users to field customer calls how, where, and when they want, whether that's in an office or from home, where much of the world is working these days," said Mark Strassman, senior vice president and general manager for UCC at LogMeIn, in a statement. "With our new GoToConnect Support Center, we are democratizing the contact center market and making the most-used CCaaS features accessible to businesses that have long felt contact centers were beyond their reach. While there are an almost unlimited number of CCaaS options available to businesses, we believe our new Support Center finally brings convenience, affordability, and the right features to businesses in a way that is unmatched by other providers and can be deployed the same day, even with a globally dispersed workforce."

With GoToConnect Support Center, agents can do the following:

Log in and log out of all assigned queues simultaneously with a single button;

See real-time queue call information, such as from which queue the call is coming, the wait time of that caller, and the Caller ID; and

Handle calls from GoToConnect directly.

The GoToConnect Support Center allows managers to do the following:

Make agent assignments and changes;

Access real-time dashboards inside of GoToConnect, including an agent effectiveness dashboard with total talk time by agent, transfer reports, and agent availability reports; and

Monitor their agents' calls right from the supervisor dashboard in GoToConnect.

Harley Spring, chief operations officer and chief technology officer at Northwest Plan Services, a retirement plan consulting, administration, and compliance services organization, implemented GoToConnect upport Center. "Because we're a financial services company, we have to continue operating for our customers during this pandemic. Four week ago, we moved to a 95 percent remote workforce overnight, and& we've seen a 30 percent increase in call volume. With our previous solution, we would have been dead in the water," he said in a statement.

GoToConnect Support Center is now available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, Australia, Brazil, and Mexico. GoTo also partners with NICE inContact. Upfront pricing starts at $29.95 per agent per month plus the cost of GoToConnect.