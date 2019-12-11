LogMeIn Integrates Bold360 with Popular Chat Apps

LogMeIn today launched the latest version of Bold360, offering always-on, scalable customer engagement on the most popular messaging channels, including WhatsApp, WeChat, Facebook Messenger, and SMS.

"Gone are the days of waiting on hold or missing a business' open hours for customer service. Customers should not be limited to live support over antiquated channels," said Yaniv Reznik, vice president of customer engagement products at LogMeIn, in a statement. "With the latest enhancements to Bold360, we're making it possible for businesses to achieve messaging success at scale, and these new messaging channels are just the beginning. We are working to add more channels, including Apple Business Chat and Google Business Messaging, as well as creating new efficiencies for agents and supervisors who manage these channels behind the scenes."

With Bold360, customers are met with fully integrated chatbot and live agent support, no matter which app they use. Artificial intelligence-powered chatbots handle routine queries over all messaging channels, and agents are further supported by bots after escalation. Bots look through connected systems and deliver relevant information to the agent. Agents manage these new channels in a unified, robust workspace with routing capabilities tailored to handle both asynchronous and live conversations.

Further, Bold360's Voices Dashboard clusters customer intents from messaging channels with queries from other channels, so businesses get a complete picture of their customers' needs across all touchpoints.