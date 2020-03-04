LogMeIn Enhnces Bold360

LogMeIn has enhanced its Bold360 artificial intelligence-powered customer engagement suite with better access to information, real-time guidance, and knowledge management tools.

"Agents know what makes customers happy, but they need better tools to deliver that experience and data to show them how to improve," said Ryan Lester, senior director of customer engagement technologies at LogMeIn, in a statement. "With these Bold360 updates we're able to empower agents with data: both the data they need to better serve customers and the data they need step up their own performance. The end result is greater productivity and, therefore, greater happiness among customers and agents."

Bold360's new features aggregate information from disparate systems to deliver actionable insights. They include the following:

Dynamic Customer Information Card, allowing agents to see more real-time customer activity (such as adding items to a shopping cart);

Agent Statistics, with visibility into key metrics, such as number of chats answered and customer satisfaction (CSAT) with the level of service the agent provided, directly in the agent workspace; and

Visitor Blocking, to let agents stop communication with customers who conduct themselves improperly.