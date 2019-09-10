LogMeIn Enhances Bold360 with Optimized Workflows

LogMeIn has enhanced its artificial intelligence-powered Bold360 contact center suite. From aggregating valuable information to more advanced agent monitoring, the latest features are designed to drive operational efficiencies.

"Changing customer expectations are shifting the dynamic of customer service teams across the board. In particular, a supervisor's role is evolving from task master and policy enforcer to coach and strategic decision-maker," said Ryan Lester, senior director of customer engagement technologies at LogMeIn, in a statement. "With these latest updates, Bold360 supports the demands of their evolving roles and ensures they spend less time navigating systems and more time guiding their agents to better serve customers."

The latest improvements to Bold360 include the following: