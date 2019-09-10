LogMeIn Enhances Bold360 with Optimized Workflows

"Changing customer expectations are shifting the dynamic of customer service teams across the board. In particular, a supervisor's role is evolving from task master and policy enforcer to coach and strategic decision-maker," said Ryan Lester, senior director of customer engagement technologies at LogMeIn, in a statement. "With these latest updates, Bold360 supports the demands of their evolving roles and ensures they spend less time navigating systems and more time guiding their agents to better serve customers."