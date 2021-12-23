LiveVox Partners with PlanetOne

LiveVox, a provider of cloud-based customer service and digital engagement tools, is partnering with PlanetOne, a preferred business partner for identifying and delivering cloud-based and connectivity solutions to midsize companies. This relationship expands LiveVox's sales reach and brings its performance-driven, blended omnichannel contact center solutions to PlanetOne's U.S. channel partners.

LiveVox will educate PlanetOne's channel partners on its complete ecosystem of solutions and inform and enable channel partners in real time using PlanetOne's business intelligence platform SENTIENT. Introduced earlier this year, SENTIENT provides PlanetOne channel partners and providers with an instant, 360-degree view of the entire sales lifecycle and serves as a partner engagement portal for getting business done faster and smarter.