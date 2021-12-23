LiveVox Partners with PlanetOne

LiveVox, a provider of cloud-based customer service and digital engagement tools, is partnering with PlanetOne, a preferred business partner for identifying and delivering cloud-based and connectivity solutions to midsize companies. This relationship expands LiveVox's sales reach and brings its performance-driven, blended omnichannel contact center solutions to PlanetOne's U.S. channel partners.
LiveVox will educate PlanetOne's channel partners on its complete ecosystem of solutions and inform and enable channel partners in real time using PlanetOne's business intelligence platform SENTIENT. Introduced earlier this year, SENTIENT provides PlanetOne channel partners and providers with an instant, 360-degree view of the entire sales lifecycle and serves as a partner engagement portal for getting business done faster and smarter.
"Partnering with LiveVox provides our channel partners with a unique land-and-expand opportunity in the contact center space," said Ted Schuman, PlanetOne's founder and CEO, in a statement. "LiveVox shares in our vision of success and knows what it takes to provide partners with best-of-breed technologies and services that enable them to solve business challenges and drive results."
"LiveVox is committed to delivering the best possible experience for contact center agents and managers as well as their customers. As such, it's important that our business partners' values are aligned with ours," said LiveVox Chief Revenue Officer Erik Fowler in a statement. "Ted Schuman and PlanetOne are those partners. PlanetOne's innovative use of AI in the sales process is a clear differentiator and attracted us to this relationship. We're thrilled to be working with PlanetOne and look forward to enabling its channel partners to successfully market and sell LiveVox's portfolio."</blockquote