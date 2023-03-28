LiveVox Partners with CGI

LiveVox has partnered with CGI to integrate LiveVox's contact center platform within CGI's CACS X for collections.

With this integration, CACS X users can leverage LiveVox's contact center-as-a-service platform to create a turnkey collections, compliance, and omnichannel communications platform. It will allow banks, credit unions, and financial firms to do the following:

"As a leading provider of debt management software, CGI was a natural integration partner for LiveVox," said John DiLullo, CEO of LiveVox, in a statement. "Our outbound and inbound solutions featuring voice, text, chat, and email can be fully utilized by the universe of CGI's customers. Nearly every LiveVox customer experiences a burst of productivity when deploying our omnichannel products, and I am sure CGI's will be no exception."

"CGI recognizes that the collections industry needs to value the importance of the customer experience. Viewing collections as an extension of customer service builds positive relationships and increases the likelihood of loyal customers," said Hemanth Gorur, vice president of credit solutions at CGI, in a statement. "Partnering with LiveVox is a step in the right direction to setting a new precedent for customer treatment during the collections process."