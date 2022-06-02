LiveVox Launches on Salesforce AppExchange

LiveVox, a provider of cloud-based customer service and digital engagement tools, has made its contact center solution available on the Salesforce AppExchange.
LiveVox Contact Center for Salesforce allows agents to handle and make customer calls directly from their Salesforce workspaces.
"Contact center data is incredibly powerful when it's applied to customer service and lead generation efforts," said Louis Summe, CEO and co-founder of LiveVox, in a statement. "LiveVox's integration with Salesforce will give agents a comprehensive view of the customer journey across every channel through a single, seamless user interface. As a result, agents will be armed with the tools and data that they need to be more effective and productive across every single customer interaction."
LiveVox Contact Center for Salesforce features include the following:
- A single interface for agents to access voice call functionality using the LiveVox Agent Panel within the Salesforce CRM browser window. The unified desktop combines voice controls with the full breadth of Salesforce CRM.
- Outbound manual dial that lets agents make outbound calls to specific contacts and engage with customers based on interaction history provided in Salesforce CRM.
- Click-to-dial.
- Inbound calls: When an inbound call comes in, the agent immediately sees related records so they can pull up the customer information and open cases.
- Call activity logs that help agents and supervisors keep detailed call records directly within Salesforce CRM. Calls that connect to an agent automatically create call records within Salesforce so users can manage call activity notes and follow-up tasks.