LiveVox Launches on Salesforce AppExchange

LiveVox, a provider of cloud-based customer service and digital engagement tools, has made its contact center solution available on the Salesforce AppExchange.

LiveVox Contact Center for Salesforce allows agents to handle and make customer calls directly from their Salesforce workspaces.

"Contact center data is incredibly powerful when it's applied to customer service and lead generation efforts," said Louis Summe, CEO and co-founder of LiveVox, in a statement. "LiveVox's integration with Salesforce will give agents a comprehensive view of the customer journey across every channel through a single, seamless user interface. As a result, agents will be armed with the tools and data that they need to be more effective and productive across every single customer interaction."

LiveVox Contact Center for Salesforce features include the following: