LiveVox Launches LifeVox WFM

LiveVox, a provider of cloud-based customer service and digital engagement tools, has launched LiveVox WFM to help contact centers manage staffing.

LiveVox WFM's key capabilities include agent scheduling, forecasting, schedule adjusting, a communication framework, attendance monitoring, and reporting.

"Managing agent and customer expectations has been a growing challenge for organizations for the last couple of years, as both cohorts have demanded more control and personalization," said LiveVox CEO Louis Summe in a statement. "However, these challenges have been amplified by the rapid acceleration in remote work. These factors have caused contact centers to seek new and increasingly automated solutions. Today's contact center needs an AI-assisted and flexible technology, a need that LiveVox WFM and our out-of-the-box AI-enabled solutions address."