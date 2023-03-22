LiveVox Launches LV19 Contact Center Platform Release

LiveVox, a cloud contact center solutions provider, has launched LV19, the latest version of its platform, LV19 to help contact center leaders create seamless customer journeys while increasing agent efficiency and impact.

LV19 offers the following features:

"Leading a contact center is harder than ever. The way customers want to communicate is changing rapidly, and managers are under increasing pressure. With LV19, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to helping our clients navigate these challenges," said John DiLullo, CEO of LiveVox, in a statement. "This latest release empowers contact center leaders to take control of performance and implement game-changing customer engagement strategies. I'm especially excited about how we are transforming the agent experience with intelligent AI and automation and advanced communication and collaboration tools, crucial for creating exceptional customer experiences, especially with remote work being more prevalent."