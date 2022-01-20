LiveVox Enhances Knowledge Center

LiveVox, a provider of cloud-based customer service and digital engagement tools, has enhanced its Knowledge Center to enable intelligent search capabilities and collaboration tools that allow contact center agents and customers to find answers to product questions while providing critical data and insights into customer service trends and areas of opportunity. LiveVox's Knowledge Center is accessible as part of the company's Ticketing System or on a stand-alone basis.
In addition to improving the agent and customer experience by reacting and responding to user input, LiveVox's Knowledge Center can also be used to create content and social media materials, as well as provide insights and analytics for contact center managers to gauge how content is performing.
"This year we have invested heavily in advancing both the agent and customer experience for the contact center in meaningful ways," said LiveVox's co-founder and CEO, Louis Summe, in a statement. "Our Knowledge Center, with intelligent search that learns as more agents and their customers use it, provides a more mature offering than other solutions in the market and offers collaboration tools across multiple channels to ensure there is no siloing of data and the customer journey is informed from beginning to end."