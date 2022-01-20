LiveVox Enhances Knowledge Center

LiveVox, a provider of cloud-based customer service and digital engagement tools, has enhanced its Knowledge Center to enable intelligent search capabilities and collaboration tools that allow contact center agents and customers to find answers to product questions while providing critical data and insights into customer service trends and areas of opportunity. LiveVox's Knowledge Center is accessible as part of the company's Ticketing System or on a stand-alone basis.

In addition to improving the agent and customer experience by reacting and responding to user input, LiveVox's Knowledge Center can also be used to create content and social media materials, as well as provide insights and analytics for contact center managers to gauge how content is performing.