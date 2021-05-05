LivePerson Partners with Google Cloud

LivePerson, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence, is partnering with Google Cloud on the integration of LivePerson's Conversational Cloud and Google Cloud Contact Center AI's Agent Assist to provide agents with real-time recommendations for replies to customer messages and with suggested text to complete sentences as they type.

"Our partnership with Google means brands can further power up their agents with AI to help them work smarter than ever," said Alex Spinelli, chief technology officer of LivePerson, in a statement. "We're proud to work with Google on bringing the best of human and artificial intelligence together to improve customer experience."

"Agent Assist was designed to provide agents with continuous support during the conversation to more effectively and efficiently help the customer. This integration with LivePerson is fantastic because, through the integration with Conversational Cloud, we are providing a powerful out-of-the-box experience that allows brands to take their conversational experiences to the next level," said Matt Jones, product manager for Agent Assist at Google Cloud, in a statement.