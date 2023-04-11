LivePerson Partners with Cohere

LivePerson, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence technologies, is working with Cohere, a natural language processing platform provider, to help companies create and deploy custom large-language models (LLMs).

The combination of LivePerson's conversational platform and AI with Cohere's language models will deliver the following:

  • Custom LLMs for customer engagement, built on specific needs, goals, policies, and data;
  • Guardrails preventing LLMs from hallucinating answers not grounded in reality and participating in off-topic or inappropriate discussions; and
  • The ability to turn conversations with LLMs into direct action, like taking payments or solving fraud.

"With generative AI and LLMs, the best outcomes are driven by expansive data models and precision data sets. Combining Cohere's cutting-edge language models with our unparalleled expertise and data for customer engagement will set the new standard for using AI to communicate at the enterprise level," said LivePerson founder and CEO Rob LoCascio in a statement.

"Our mission is to make it simple for any developer and business to build powerful language AI into their products," said Aidan Gomez, co-founder and CEO of Cohere, in a statement. "LivePerson's leadership in conversational AI helps to further that mission, and we can help them increase access to this transformational technology, even to enterprises without extensive compute resources or machine learning expertise."

