LivePerson Partners with Cohere

LivePerson, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence technologies, is working with Cohere, a natural language processing platform provider, to help companies create and deploy custom large-language models (LLMs).

The combination of LivePerson's conversational platform and AI with Cohere's language models will deliver the following:

Custom LLMs for customer engagement, built on specific needs, goals, policies, and data;

Guardrails preventing LLMs from hallucinating answers not grounded in reality and participating in off-topic or inappropriate discussions; and

The ability to turn conversations with LLMs into direct action, like taking payments or solving fraud.