LivePerson Launches LiveEngage for Bots

LivePerson, a provider of cloud mobile and online business messaging solutions, has launched LiveEngage for Bots, a bot management platform.

Designed to run multiple bots at scale, LiveEngage for Bots is an extension of LivePerson's LiveEngage platform and allows companies to deploy, manage, and measure bots in one place, directly alongside human workers. It offers increased transparency into what bots are doing and serves as an additional layer of intelligence into AI, with real-time analytics and workflow that help businesses understand the effectiveness of bots in their customer care. As they watch bot conversations in real time, they can jump in if needed.

"Many brands launching their early bot experiments have been in the dark about how the bots were engaging with customers and only able to understand the aftermath by reading through chat transcripts, long after the fact," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson, in a statement. "That's the wrong way to manage a consumer's experience. LiveEngage for Bots allows businesses to manage bots like they do human staff, the same measures, the same connection to operations, and to automatically hand off to humans when an issue they can't resolve is detected. This is the way bots have to work at scale."

LiveEngage for Bots supports bots from both third-party developers or ones that companies develop themselves, and LivePerson has partnered with leading bot and AI providers. Major companies already on the platform include Toshiba, NextIT, Rebotify, BotCentral, GetJenny, and Chatfuel.