LivePerson Launches Contact Center Conversation Mining

LivePerson, a provider of customer engagement solutions, has launched Contact Center Conversation Mining, a solution for tracking, measuring, and optimizing customer experiences, powered by the Celonis Execution Management System.

Contact Center Conversation Mining helps companies transform conversational analytics into intelligent action. It combines process and conversational data from voice and digital interactions.

With Contact Center Conversation Mining, companies can do the following:

Systematically map customer journeys across systems and interactions;

Identify patterns in customer behavior;

Break conversations down into segment-level data for visibility into journeys;

Unlock insights from conversational data, including sentiment and intent; and

Convert those insights into intelligent action through automation and workflows.