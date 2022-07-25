LivePerson Launches Contact Center Conversation Mining

LivePerson, a provider of customer engagement solutions, has launched Contact Center Conversation Mining, a solution for tracking, measuring, and optimizing customer experiences, powered by the Celonis Execution Management System.
Contact Center Conversation Mining helps companies transform conversational analytics into intelligent action. It combines process and conversational data from voice and digital interactions.
With Contact Center Conversation Mining, companies can do the following:
- Systematically map customer journeys across systems and interactions;
- Identify patterns in customer behavior;
- Break conversations down into segment-level data for visibility into journeys;
- Unlock insights from conversational data, including sentiment and intent; and
- Convert those insights into intelligent action through automation and workflows.
"In partnering with Celonis, we're taking another step toward creating AI-powered customer engagements that feel Curiously Human, delivered on any consumer channel," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson, in a statement. "This new and better way to surface and take advantage of conversational data can help brands improve their performance across both customer care and commerce, meaning they can both cut costs and drive revenue."
"Celonis and LivePerson are uniquely positioned to solve challenges that have caused inconsistent, high-friction experiences between brands and consumers for far too long," said Rama Vadakattu, senior vice president of ecosystem solutions and success at Celonis, in a statement. "Through Contact Center Conversation Mining, LivePerson is providing critical insights into customer experience KPIs, like NPS and agent effectiveness, and together, we're helping brands combine conversational insights, process insights, and automation to improve customer experiences."