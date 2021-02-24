LivePerson Launches AI Annotator

LivePerson, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence, today launched AI Annotator to automate that helps agents improve conversational AI.

With AI Annotator, contact center agents can flag areas for improvement and suggest solutions in seconds without breaking away from their day-to-day tasks. It crowdsources feedback from agents who are already experts at working with customers.

"Without AI Annotator, new automations typically require a protracted optimization cycle by technical experts before they're ready for prime time. In a world that changes overnight, brands simply can't afford to settle for this stagnation," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson, in a statement. "With AI Annotator, the agents that know customers best can make these changes in an instant, helping brands stay on the cutting edge of conversational commerce with no need for additional expensive headcount to get the job done."

When a bot has trouble understanding something in a conversation, AI Annotator instantly surfaces the issue to agents who can then use a point-and-click interface to annotate the conversation or recommend what the bot should do.

"AI Annotator puts the power of AI into the hands of the people who truly understand what customers want," said Alex Spinelli, chief technology officer of LivePerson, in a statement. "Bringing them into the bot-tuning cycle means better conversations between brands and customers, plus better career options for the agents themselves as they gain experience working with AI and automation."