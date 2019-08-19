LivePerson Adds Routing and Agent Assistance Tools to Maven AI

LivePerson, a provider of conversational commerce solutions, has enhanced its Maven artificial intelligence engine with new capabilities that increase agent efficiency and solve routing problems.

Powered by LivePerson's proprietary machine learning technology, Maven AI orchestrates conversations between companies and customers over SMS, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, RCS, Apple Business Chat, Amazon Alexa, and other popular messaging platforms and voice assistants.

The following are Maven's new capabilities:

Maven Assist, which recommends the optimal next actions for human agents to take, surfacing content or suggesting bots capable of responding to customer intent;

Maven AI-Powered Routing, which dynamically routes conversations to the right agents, bots, or content to solve customer requests based on the AI's understanding of contextual information, including customer profile information, interaction history, and contact center operations; and

Maven Developer APIs, including Ask Maven and Context Warehouse, to make existing bots or other systems smarter by consulting Maven on optimal next actions, plus the ability to integrate multiple sources of data (for example, CRM or conversation history) into Maven's decision-making.