LivePerson Adds Generative AI to Conversational Cloud

LivePerson, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered customer engagement solutions, has enhanced its Conversational Cloud platform to help companies leverage generative AI and conversational AI together.

LivePerson's Knowledge AI will be enhanced to include generative capabilities from OpenAI to help users understand and process conversations. By connecting generative AI to LivePerson's Conversation Assist system, companies can leverage generative outputs. And LivePerson's Agent Productivity tools will leverage generative AI models such as chatGPT for features including auto-summarization, auto-completion, and customer journey tracking.