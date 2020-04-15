LiveChat Offers Apple Business Chat

LiveChat customers can now use Apple Business Chat through the Messages app on Apple products.

"We are proud to support Apple Business Chat, which offers a powerful, engaging new way for businesses to connect with their customers where they are and when they want using Apple products. Businesses that use LiveChat can easily sign up to try Apple Business Chat beta," said Mariusz Cieply, CEO of LiveChat, in a statement.

LiveChat clients can use Apple Business Chat to let their customers contact them, receive real-time support, access products and services, or make purchases using Apple Pay.

To start Apple Business Chat conversations, customers can tap the Messages icon on company websites or in their iOS apps. If they choose the message, a conversation with companies' agents will open instantly in the Messages app. Messages sent by Business Chat users are routed by LiveChat's messaging platform to companies' live agent consoles.

Apple Business Chat is now available in beta for users and businesses worldwide and is built into iOS 11.3 or later. The Chat Suggest new chat suggestions feature is available on iPhone running with iOS 13 and higher.