Lionbridge Releases GeoFluent on the Salesforce App Exchange

Lionbridge Technologies has launched GeoFluent on the Salesforce.com AppExchange, bringing GeoFluent's real-time translation solution to Salesforce Service Cloud and Salesforce Live Agent, allowing contact centers to add multilingual capabilities to their existing applications without hiring bilingual agents. GeoFluent will allow agents to communicate in real time with customers in more than 100 languages.

"Companies are looking to transform the way they connect with customers, partners and employees to thrive in the age of the customer," said Todd Surdey, senior vice president of independent software partner sales at Salesforce, in a statement. "By leveraging the power of the Salesforce App Cloud, the GeoFluent solution provides customers with an exciting new way to communicate without having to hire bilingual agents."

"Customers expect service that is virtually effortless, personalized, and fast. GeoFluent helps contact centers deliver on these expectations with the highest levels of second-generation real-time translation quality," said Tom Tseki, vice president and general manager of GeoFluent at Lionbridge, in a statement. "Lionbridge has built the integration to Live Agent based on customer demand, and we look forward to helping our customers grow their businesses and increase efficiencies by expanding the global reach of their chat services."