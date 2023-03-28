Linc Adds GPT to CX Automation

Linc has added GPT-3, the generative language model behind OpenAI's ChatGPT, to its customer experience automation platform to equip retailers with natural conversational customer service support capabilities.

Linc's GPT integration enables the delivery of knowledge applications through a conversational interface. In particular, product questions, service policy questions, and brand stories are just a few use cases. Linc platform users still have control over conversations and can automate workflow applications.