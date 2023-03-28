Linc Adds GPT to CX Automation

Linc has added GPT-3, the generative language model behind OpenAI's ChatGPT, to its customer experience automation platform to equip retailers with natural conversational customer service support capabilities.
Linc's GPT integration enables the delivery of knowledge applications through a conversational interface. In particular, product questions, service policy questions, and brand stories are just a few use cases. Linc platform users still have control over conversations and can automate workflow applications.
"Customer service in the retail industry has been transforming significantly as brands continue to leverage AI," said Fang Cheng, founder and CEO of Linc, in a statement. "It will only accelerate now with the recent advancements in generative conversational AI. Tools like ChatGPT are only one ingredient to successful CX automation, and businesses need to understand what it powers before rushing into an investment. Incorporating it into Linc's platform allows for a synchronous solution that brings together all the pillars needed to see CX automation succeed."