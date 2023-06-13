Limitless Launches Secure Access to Expand GigCX

Gig customer service platform provider Limitless today launched Secure Access issue resolution functionality to enhance security across gig customer service and enable GigCX experts to resolve 100 percent of contacts with a new level of GigCX Expert (the Pro) and providing secure access to client systems.

To date, GigCX Experts have focused mainly on handling inquiries that do not require access to client systems to resolve. With Secure Access, GigCX Pro Experts are subject to higher identity and compliance checks, permitting them to process relevant personal data. Only GigCX Experts who pass these higher levels and complete specific learning are eligible to become GigCX Pro Experts.

Pro Experts can securely access relevant systems by locking down their devices, securing their connections, and working in approved secure environments. Limitless routes tickets to either GigCX Expert or GigCX Pro, depending on the intent analysis.

Together, GigCX Experts and GigCX Pro Experts can solve 100 percent of digital contacts, with outcome-based pricing.