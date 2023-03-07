Lifesize Launches CxConcierge

Lifesize, providers of high-definition video conferencing and cloud-based, video-enabled omnichannel contact center technology, today introduced CxConcierge, enabling instant video connections from self-service apps, websites, and kiosks.   

"Lifesize is empowering leading organizations in healthcare, hospitality, retail, technology, and transportation sectors to deliver innovative customer experiences at lower cost," said Trent Waterhouse, CEO of Lifesize, in a statement. "Rather than deflecting customers to automated systems, we're enabling skilled human agents to promptly serve best with transparency, authenticity, and genuine care that improves customer loyalty and retention in today's service economy." 

 

