Lifesize Augments Cloud Contact Center Capabilities and Application Integrations

Lifesize, a provider of communication solutions, has added features and integrations for the Lifesize CxEngage contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) platform, ranging from conversational artificial intelligence to reporting capabilities.

"We constantly innovate our CxEngage cloud platform and integrated application ecosystem to meet the complex demands of today's contact centers," said Andy Bird, director of product management for contact center solutions at Lifesize, in a statement. "Everything that exists within CxEngage is tailored to make agents more productive, deliver winning customer outcomes, and help contact centers operate like well-oiled machines."

The new integrations, which bring automation and AI to the pre-call, routing, mid-call,and post-call phases of agents' customer interactions, include the following:

AutoReach's intelligent dialer;

Observe.AI's voice AI and machine learning to transcribe calls, create opportunities to evaluate and coach agents, and condense the quality assurance process;

Omilia's AI-powered virtual assistant that focuses on customer care tasks, routes customers to the proper agent;

Zappix's visual interactive voice response (IVR) system;

WhatsApp, so agents can send and receive a variety of media, including text, photos, videos, voice, documents and locations directly from their CxEngage dashboards'

Salesforce, enabling Salesforce work items to be routed as requests to the contact center through an embedded agent interface;

Ivinex to generate custom interfaces and serve scripting to guide agents through everything from taking orders to recommending product alternatives or upselling;

CallMiner, for sentiment analysis of recordings; and

Plecto, for real-time, automatic, centralized reporting and visualization of metrics from CxEngage and more than 50 other integrated platforms, apps, and services.

The new features added to the platform include the following: