Kustomer Unveils KIQ Customer Assist

Kustomer today launched KIQ Customer Assist featuring AI Responses, an enhanced chatbot powered by multiple engines, including OpenAI's ChatGPT.

KIQ Customer Assist leverages artificial intelligence language models to resolve customer issues with natural-language responses sourced from companies' support content. It allows businesses to engage with customers across multiple channels, unlock personalized CRM data, integrate conversation data from previously resolved interactions, integrate external data sources.

"We're thrilled to once again push the boundaries of innovation with our new AI features," said Brad Birnbaum, CEO and co-founder of Kustomer, in a statement. "This advancement reinforces our dedication to empowering businesses in delivering effortless, exceptional customer experiences. We firmly believe that this revolutionary AI technology will transform how companies connect with their customers, fostering deeper, more personalized interactions."