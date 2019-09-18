Kustomer Integrates with WhatsApp Business

Kustomer has integrated its cloud-based customer service platform with WhatsApp Business.

The addition of WhatsApp Business to the Kustomer platform lets companies have personalized conversations with WhatsApp's 1.6 billion users globally and share images and other rich media with customers through the mobile messaging application.

Kustomer's omnichannel platform provides a single threaded conversation about a topic as well as the relevant context and customer data, so agents and customers can switch between channels as needed.

In addition to WhatsApp Business, the Kustomer platform supports email, web and mobile chat, SMS, voice, Facebook Messenger and Twitter.

As with all Kustomer supported channels, companies can track the impact of their service using the platform's native customer satisfaction solution to survey customers engaging via WhatsApp. In addition, WhatsApp Business is incorporated into the reporting and analytics of the platform to give companies complete insight into the performance of their customer service teams.

Kustomer has also expanded its European presence with a new data center in Dublin, Ireland.