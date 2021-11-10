Kustomer Adds Self-Service, Chatbot, Social CX, and SMS Features

Kustomer today at its Kustomer Now event unveiled platform enhancements for chat, social, and SMS customer service.

New chatbot technology and analytics, social listening tools, and automation will help companies meet the increased volume of customer service needs and equip customer experience teams to proactively message customers, better manage support requests, and reduce customer attrition. They leverage comprehensive customer data stored in the platform's CRM software and intelligent automation to deliver hyper-personalized and contextual experiences across multiple channels.

The new features include the following:

WhatsApp and SMS chatbots;

Chatbot reporting that helps users evaluate the effectiveness of chatbot automation, visualizing key metrics, such as the number of conversations that were fully automated, transferred to agents, or abandoned;

Facebook Wall Posts & Ad Comments, allowing agents to instantly engage prospective buyers, fuel social commerce, and view and respond to comments left on Facebook wall, posts, and ads directly within Kustomer;

Proactive Messaging based on behavior and other attributes, such as pages viewed, page URLs, VIP status, and more;

Dynamic Form Fields to streamline information collection via multiple forms by dynamically updating fields based on user responses; and

More detailed in-the-moment feedback tools that can ask follow-up questions based on ratings received.