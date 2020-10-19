Kustomer Adds Instagram Messaging Integration

CRM systems provider Kustomer has integrated its systems with Instagram Messaging, allowing companies to engage with followers, connect influencer-driven conversations to company experts, and resolve issues over both platforms.

With the integration, companies can do the following:

"With more than a billion active users worldwide, a thriving influencer community, and the ability to instantly engage with consumers, Instagram has become one of the fastest growing channels for social commerce and customer service. In this time of rapid ecommerce acceleration, providing fast, personalized engagements with followers, influencers, and customers has taken on a new urgency. It presents a real opportunity for companies to significantly boost revenue and cement stronger relationships," said Brad Birnbaum, founder and CEO of Kustomer, in a statement. "We are honored to be one of the premier CRM partners to deliver seamless messaging integration on Instagram, enabling direct-to-consumer businesses and digital disruptors to connect with buyers, assist customers, and deliver an extraordinary customer experience."

"We are delighted that Kustomer is launching its Kustomer CRM platform on Messenger. Businesses and people are messaging with each other more than ever, and Instagram is an important channel to connect with customers and build relationships," said Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, vice president of platform partnerships at Messenger, in a statement. "Messenger API support for Instagram means businesses and developers can now manage their customer communications on Instagram at scale."

"In the past, our agents had to respond to customer DMs, stories, or tags directly within the Instagram app, which wasn't scalable and didn't allow us to track KPIs," said Wellington José of Amaro, a Brazilian direct-to-consumer fashion company. "Now that the Kustomer customer experience CRM platform is integrated with Instagram Messenger, we can efficiently manage that channel in the same seamless way Kustomer allows us to manage our other channels."