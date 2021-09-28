Kore.ai Launches SmartAssist

Kore.ai, a conversational artificial intelligence software company, today launched SmartAssist, an AI-native end-to-end contact center as-a-service [CCaaS] solution integrated with the Agent Assist virtual assistant to help live agents understand past history/context.

Built on Kore.ai's no-code conversational AI platform, SmartAssist responds to the most sophisticated conversations across voice or digital channels, automatically escalating conversations to live agents with seamless contextual continuity.

"Kore.ai SmartAssist empowers modern day contact centers to deliver an optimized customer and agent experience, efficiently resolving customers issues via voice or digital channels," said Raj Koneru, founder and CEO of Kore.ai, in a statement. "SmartAssist delivers on the promise of an AI-native contact-center that can be deployed quickly and flexibly, while also giving live agents a single workspace for comprehensive AI-powered assistance."

SmartAssist automates up to 80 percent of calls and chats without ever reaching a live agent. It can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud.