Kore.ai Adds Generative AI and Large Language Models in XO Platform V10.0

Kore.ai, a conversational artificial intelligence company, has released Kore.ai Experience Optimization (XO) Platform Version 10.0.

The upgrade enables open integration with enterprise systems, allows for the deployment of intelligent virtual assistants, and can be continuously scaled and enhanced.

One of the key features in this release is the ability to enable large language models (LLMs) such as OpenAI's GPT-3 and other generative AI technologies for the design, development, and management of virtual assistants without initial training data. It will help companies design conversations, create training data, test data, and rewrite responses with emotion.

In addition, the 10.0 platform version offers more than 100 pre-built integrations with enterprise applications and a new conversation insights dashboard that can proactively identify new opportunities for automation and flag training inconsistencies. An improvised feedback module tied to the conversation interactions enables companiesto better correlate insights with conversations.