Khoros Integrates Trustpilot to Khoros Care

Khoros, a provider of digital customer engagement software and services, has integrated Khoros Care with review platform Trustpilot.

Through this integration, Khoros users can monitor, review, and respond to customer feedback they receive on Trustpilot as soon as it's published through a single interface within Khoros Care. Businesses can also use Khoros' analytics to unpack and understand the customer sentiment behind Trustpilot service reviews, compare reviews with other customer service channels, and use these valuable insights to convert customers into brand advocates.

"Our partnership with Trustpilot is an exciting moment for Khoros and our customers. Brands need to meet their digitally savvy consumers with a quick and seamless experience," said Chris Tranquill, CEO of Khoros, in a statement. "As the leading customer review platform in Europe, integrating Trustpilot strengthens our customers' holistic omnichannel management. Convenience and speed are key to driving success with customer engagement, so we are thrilled to be at the heart of innovation in this space."

"Trustpilot plays a pivotal role in helping businesses utilize their reputation to drive growth, and we have found a great partner in Khoros," Briarley Laban, senior director of technology partnerships at Trustpilot, said in a statement. "By allowing mutual customers to engage with Trustpilot reviews within Khoros Care, we accelerate our shared mission to provide simple solutions that create lasting customer advocacy. We are excited to see how our mutual customers utilize this integration to build stronger digital communities."