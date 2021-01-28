Khoros Acquires Flow.ai

Khoros, a provider of customer engagement software, has acquired Flow.ai, providers of a conversational artificial intelligence platform for designing and managing chatbots.

Adding Flow.ai's technology advances Khoros' conversational AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities and data science expertise.

Khoros currently offers its customer-facing chatbot, Khoros Bot, as a fully developed, ready-to-use service that integrates with its digital customer care solution, Khoros Care. With Flow.ai, Khoros will extend the AI/ML capabilities for greater self-service and operational agility.

"Flow.ai is an amazing company and leader in chatbots and conversational AI. We're thrilled to welcome the team to Khoros," said Mike Betzer, general manager of Khoros Care, in a statement. "At Khoros, we've long believed in the power of AI and ML and have strategically invested in it to give brands the power to engage with their customers smarter, better, and more efficiently. We're excited to further this commitment with Flow.ai."

"We built Flow.ai with a clear vision of the wealth of possibilities for conversational AI, and we're excited to join the Khoros team where they share the same beliefs,"said Gijs van de Nieuwegiessen, co-founder and CEO of Flow.ai, in a statement. "We're excited to realize the combined power of our platforms and accelerate our mutual innovations to give businesses the AI experiences they crave to better serve their customers."