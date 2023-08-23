Journey.ai Brings Biometrics to Avaya

Journey.ai, a cybersecurity software company, is making its biometric authentication technology available with Avaya Hybrid Cloud Services, enabling Avaya premises-based contact centers to authenticate agents using biometrics instead of passwords.
Journey's biometric authentication enables agents to authenticate into their agent desktop applications biometrically. Journey's Passwordless Agent Authentication enables a simple face scan to replace passwords.
An optional feature includes Continuous Biometric Authentication, which checks for the right face periodically throughout the day to ensure only legitimate agents are in front of corporate assets and data. This feature provides supervisors a dashboard that displays the authentication events of their agent teams.
"At Avaya, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that enable our partners to thrive in today's dynamic marketplace," said Emir Susic, global vice president of Avaya Customer Experience Services, in a statement. "We are delighted to partner with Journey on this innovative approach to providing contact centers access to more robust and efficient security. With our shared commitment to innovation without disruption, we stand ready to support any future digital journey our customers envision."
"We are proud to work with Avaya in providing customers quick, cost-effective identity solutions leveraging Journey's Trusted Identity Platform," said Brett Shockley, co-founder and CEO of Journey, in a statement. "Enabling biometric authentication in HCS is a game-changer for contact centers that want to operate more securely and efficiently. Our patented Zero Knowledge Network enables a wide range of [software-as-a-service] identity solutions, and Journey's biometric authentication is a great way to achieve both better security and a far better user experience."