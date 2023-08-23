Journey.ai Brings Biometrics to Avaya

Journey.ai, a cybersecurity software company, is making its biometric authentication technology available with Avaya Hybrid Cloud Services, enabling Avaya premises-based contact centers to authenticate agents using biometrics instead of passwords.

Journey's biometric authentication enables agents to authenticate into their agent desktop applications biometrically. Journey's Passwordless Agent Authentication enables a simple face scan to replace passwords.

An optional feature includes Continuous Biometric Authentication, which checks for the right face periodically throughout the day to ensure only legitimate agents are in front of corporate assets and data. This feature provides supervisors a dashboard that displays the authentication events of their agent teams.