Jive Communications Partners with Zoho CRM

Jive Communications, a cloud-based phone system and unified communications company, now integrates with Zoho CRM, making Jive's telecommunications features available from within Zoho's CRM.
With Jive's Zoho CRM integration, agents can see who is calling before they answer. With auto logging, they can track every call, click-to-call, take notes, and schedule appointments directly from the pop-up within the CRM.
"Zoho CRM is a phenomenal tool for businesses, and like Jive, Zoho is dedicated to helping users save time and effort in their business processes. We're thrilled to partner with them to offer this integration for our customers and Zoho CRM users," said Mike Sharp, chief product officer at Jive Communications, in a statement. "Helping our clients remain competitive and use their unified communications services and data to grow and improve their relationships and operations is our end goal, and this integration perfectly helps those efforts."
"Businesses today demand increased efficiency and customer engagement," said Raju Vegesna, chief evangelist at Zoho, in a statement. "Our tools provide powerful insights and crucial information to business users, but when integrated with Jive, our CRM application's abilities are magnified. With Jive and their award-winning channel program, we can provide a smoother experience and workflow to more businesses, as well as a broader view of their customer interactions."