Jacada Partners with Idomoo

Jacada, a provider of customer service technology, has integrated Idomoo's Personalized Video as a Service (PVaaS) platform into its Visual IVR offering.

Idomoo helps companies present real-time, highly personalized videos with individually relevant information during customer engagements. Combined with Visual IVR, customers will be able to digitally engage with companies on their device of choice and perform interactions through visual menus and informative video, all personalized in context with their names and transaction information.

"Both Jacada and Idomoo believe in technology that enables clients to engage every customer while reducing customer care and retention costs," said Guy Yair, co-CEO of Jacada, in a statement. "Every customer deserves personal attention, effective engagements, and communication in context with their needs. Integrating Idomoo's technology into Visual IVR is a valuable addition to the advanced digital customer engagement abilities of both our offerings."

"We are very excited to launch this collaboration," said Yaron Kalish, Idomoo's CEO, in a statement. "Our PVaaS platform has been used by over 100 enterprise clients to deliver engagement that customers love and respond to. Together with Jacada's Visual IVR platform we will bring to market a powerful, engaging and effective self-serve solution that will wow customers and deliver savings to enterprise clients."