IrisCX Launches Session Score

IrisCX, providers of a smart video platform for virtual product selection, DIY setup, and support, today introduced Session Score, a real-time, artificial intelligence-based customer satisfaction measurement tool for contact centers.

Session Score gathers information about customer satisfaction in real time during video calls rather than relying on after-the-fact customer surveys and customer loyalty measures.

"With traditional metrics like [net promoter score and customer satisfaction], contact center leaders can only rely on information from a small percentage of customers who provide feedback," said Eradj Khaidarov, chief technology officer of IrisCX, in a statement. "By analyzing every interaction, we can provide a comprehensive score that truly reflects the customers' actual experience. This allows customer experience leaders to make better decisions based on real-time data."

Session Score measures factors that impact customer satisfaction, including sentiment analysis and tone of voice, along with performance of standard operating processes. Using a library of customer interactions, IrisCX's AI can produce Session Scores retroactively by analyzing historical data. IrisCX AI can also identify coaching moments automatically.