Invoca Expands PreSense with Key Integrations

Invoca, a provider of conversation intelligence, has expanded its PreSense product for modern contact centers to connect with Five9, NICE inContact, Genesys, Salesforce, Amazon Connect, and others.

PreSense surfaces real-time insights from customers' digital journeys to contact centers, such as search keywords, support articles viewed, and online ads clicked for consumers who call after visiting the company's website. It can surface these caller insights in a screen pop for agents. PreSense also optimizes call routing.