Invoca Expands PreSense with Key Integrations

Invoca, a provider of conversation intelligence, has expanded its PreSense product for modern contact centers to connect with Five9, NICE inContact, Genesys, Salesforce, Amazon Connect, and others.
PreSense surfaces real-time insights from customers' digital journeys to contact centers, such as search keywords, support articles viewed, and online ads clicked for consumers who call after visiting the company's website. It can surface these caller insights in a screen pop for agents. PreSense also optimizes call routing.
"In today's digital-first world, consumers often dread the contact center because they expect a bad experience," said Nathan Ziv, senior vice president of product at Invoca, in a statement. "The moment has come for a radical shift in CX, to use real-time data to proactively help customers and exceed their expectations. PreSense revolutionizes contact center operations, greatly enhancing and extending their ability to offer personalized and tailored interactions. This not only benefits consumers, but it also boosts operational efficiencies, slashes costs, and sparks new revenue growth."