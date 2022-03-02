Invictus Growth Partners Acquires Revation Systems

Invictus Growth Partners has closed a majority stake of Revation Systems, a cloud-based engagement and communication solutions provider.

The acquisition includes a significant growth capital investment to accelerate Revations vision for LinkLive, its digital engagement platform, connecting businesses with customers through multichannel contact center platform, workforce optimization, and enterprise-wide digital communication channels.

"Invictus is clearly the perfect partner for Revation as we look to expand domestically and globally. We are excited about this investment and the opportunity to scale, grow, and accelerate our market-leading solutions at the intersection of secure communications and human relationships. In addition to capital, Invictus' expertise in artificial intelligence and its SaaS business focus make this a real win for our customers, employees, and shareholders," said Perry Price, founder and CEO of Revation, in a statement.

"Revation provides a mission-critical engagement platform for financial services and healthcare organizations that enables the highest level of security and a frictionless user experience. We are honored to partner with Perry and his team to help them continue to innovate through their artificial intelligence-enabled CCaaS platform to meet their customers' needs," said John DeLoche, co-founder and managing partner of Invictus, in a statement.